Trump ringde svenske riksdagsledamoten

I was on my way to the stable with my daughter, when President @realDonaldTrump called and thanked me for the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. We had a good conversation about peace in the Middle East and the Balkans. I wish the President good luck with the peace processes. pic.twitter.com/7CJynMSZAc

— Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 22, 2020