WHO: 100.000 nya coronafall på fyra dagar

"More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the .

The pandemic is accelerating.

It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K"-@DrTedros

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020