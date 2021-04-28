© Skärmdump
Nick Fuentes.

Flygförbud för amerikansk dissident

Publicerad 28 april 2021 kl 16.28

Utrikes. Den amerikanske högerprofilen Nick Fuentes, 22, tillåts inte längre resa med flyg i USA, uppger han på Twitter.

Nick Fuentes, som är en ledare för den så kallade groyperrörelsen i USA, skulle delta i en presskonferens i Florida.

Men när han skulle gå på planet på O’Hare-flygplatsen i Chicago på tisdagen tilläts han inte checka in. Fuentes bokade då ett nytt flyg med ett annat flygbolag, som vägrade ge honom ett boardingkort.

Personalen kontaktade TSA, myndigheten för transportsäkerhet, och fick då beskedet att Fuentes inte tillåts att flyga.

USA:s så kallade No-Fly List infördes efter elfte septemberattackerna 2001, med motiveringen att muslimska terrorister skulle förhindras att gå ombord på flygplan. Men nu tycks flygförbudet drabba personer med högeråsikter och dem som deltog under den Trump-vänliga demonstrationen vid Kapitolium i Washington i januari. Nick Fuentes deltog själv i demonstrationen, men inte i den så kallade stormningen.

På sociala medier visar många amerikanska högerprofiler sitt stöd för Fuentes, som i media har anklagats för att vara rasist och antisemit och liknande.

