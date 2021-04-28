Flygförbud för amerikansk dissident

Nick Fuentes, som är en ledare för den så kallade groyperrörelsen i USA, skulle delta i en presskonferens i Florida.

Men när han skulle gå på planet på O’Hare-flygplatsen i Chicago på tisdagen tilläts han inte checka in. Fuentes bokade då ett nytt flyg med ett annat flygbolag, som vägrade ge honom ett boardingkort.

Personalen kontaktade TSA, myndigheten för transportsäkerhet, och fick då beskedet att Fuentes inte tillåts att flyga.

USA:s så kallade No-Fly List infördes efter elfte septemberattackerna 2001, med motiveringen att muslimska terrorister skulle förhindras att gå ombord på flygplan. Men nu tycks flygförbudet drabba personer med högeråsikter och dem som deltog under den Trump-vänliga demonstrationen vid Kapitolium i Washington i januari. Nick Fuentes deltog själv i demonstrationen, men inte i den så kallade stormningen.

På sociala medier visar många amerikanska högerprofiler sitt stöd för Fuentes, som i media har anklagats för att vara rasist och antisemit och liknande.

VIDEO PROOF THAT I AM ON A NO-FLY LIST: pic.twitter.com/TajBPNroH3 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) April 27, 2021

Establishment conservatives will slam China's social credit score system and then remain silent when an even more draconian thought crime system is being inflicted upon Americans. https://t.co/XmccPSEjFu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 27, 2021

THIS IS NUTS. I'm here in FL to support #AmericaFirst & strong anti-censorship laws. Will be joining @NickJFuentes livestream with #laurenwitzke & rally afterward on Trump Corner w/ #lauraloomer. Tune in. Speak up. GET IT RIGHT AND GET IT DONE. #stopthebias #holdtheline https://t.co/R88v91vcCH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) April 27, 2021

I don't know or particularly care what Nick Fuentes believes. The use of no-fly lists for people against those who have never (at least to my knowledge) advocated violence is deeply concerning and must be opposed by ANYONE who gives a damn about civil liberties. https://t.co/u923dDXbCg — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) April 27, 2021

Read the old @ACLU on how the no-fly list is one of the worst and most abusive assaults from the War on Terror on core civil liberties no matter who it's aimed at: https://t.co/JQlGGtpPTQ https://t.co/idlWT9ES1F — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 27, 2021

The government putting citizens on No Fly Lists for their political views is a major issue and all freedom loving Americans should want answers and transparency at a minimum. You don't have to agree with Nick Fuentes to feel this way. They can do it to anyone. You could be next. https://t.co/vTUPixD8uk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 28, 2021