© SOS Méditerranée
 

Ocean Viking kräver få lasta av 572 illegala invandrare i EU-hamn

Publicerad 7 juli 2021 kl 13.14

Utrikes. Organisationen SOS Méditerranée, som smugglar illegala invandrare över Medelhavet, kräver nu att EU låter dem sätta av 572 illegala invandrare i något EU-land.

SOS Méditerranée uppger sig ha "räddat" de illegala tredje världen-invandrarna – av bilderna att döma endast män – med sitt fartyg Ocean Viking.

Dessa stackars "flyktingar" har enligt organisationen "hellre tagit risken att dö än att stanna kvar i Libyen".

"Vi uppmanar EU att samordna så att de 572 räddade människorna på vårt fartyg snabbt kan gå i land på en säker plats", skriver SOS Méditerranée i ett pressmeddelande.

