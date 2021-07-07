Ocean Viking kräver få lasta av 572 illegala invandrare i EU-hamn

SOS Méditerranée uppger sig ha "räddat" de illegala tredje världen-invandrarna – av bilderna att döma endast män – med sitt fartyg Ocean Viking.

Dessa stackars "flyktingar" har enligt organisationen "hellre tagit risken att dö än att stanna kvar i Libyen".

"Vi uppmanar EU att samordna så att de 572 räddade människorna på vårt fartyg snabbt kan gå i land på en säker plats", skriver SOS Méditerranée i ett pressmeddelande.

Overnight, the @SOSMedIntl team performed a rescue operation of a large wooden boat in the Libyan SRR. 369 people have been safely evacuated after over 5 hours of operation, with a boat at high risk of capsizing at all times. 572 survivors are now onboard #OceanViking . pic.twitter.com/8znO6ToISg

On the aft deck of the #OceanViking, 572 survivors are in urgent need of a #PlaceOfSafety to disembark. We will run out of prepacked food rations in a couple of days.



Our crew fulfilled their legal and moral duty to rescue. It is time for able-to-assist states to do their part. pic.twitter.com/2tfb6MUfBH

— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) July 6, 2021