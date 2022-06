EU-kommissionen: "Framtiden är queer"

No two people are the same, we are all unique. Each one of us is the result of our own values, dreams, ambitions and talents.



In this Pride, we want to assert our singularities because, when combined, they make us stronger.



This month follow #TheFutureIsQueer.

And be proud. pic.twitter.com/qIHdUvdUDU

— European Youth (@EuropeanYouthEU) June 1, 2022