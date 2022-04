WCVB has published video of the Boston woman being beaten to the ground by a group of black youths. The youths accused her of being a "white bitch with braids" who appropriated a black hairstyle. She was taken to hospital. Read the shocking police report: https://t.co/NstvTe0IsH pic.twitter.com/AfORFq4nS6

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2022