Desperata nödropet från kollapsade fabriken

New satellite imagery shows before and after of the Mayfield candle factory that was destroyed from last nights tornado. Several people were trapped in the factory after the tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky. https://t.co/3D7RH4qq4F



Image: @Maxar pic.twitter.com/dFu0EvFj6f

— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 11, 2021