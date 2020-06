Dödlig skjutning i extremvänsterns "autonoma zon"

Livestream by @Omarisal showed the chaos in the moments after the shooting at CHAZ. "Street medics" tried to render aid before the victim(s) was transported to hospital by private car. Responding Seattle Police were blocked from entering to investigate.https://t.co/VzAPFOjT7J pic.twitter.com/jGa4IHUAHJ

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2020