Epsteins medhjälpare gömde sig i lyxhus i skogen

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire forests boasts dramatic views, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals – until now https://t.co/eSwk5cLaZe pic.twitter.com/kU2LKUAWVn

— Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2020