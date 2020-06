Här blir äldre kvinnan brutalt attackerad av en mobb

Do you know any of these menYesterday, May 30, these men violently attacked a store owner & her husband who were trying to protect their business from being looted. Please look at the video & still images. If you know any of them, please call Crime Stoppers @ 423-9300. pic.twitter.com/ECSNcfIcDc

— Patrol_Investigations_RPD (@PatrolRpd) May 31, 2020