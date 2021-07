Varannan britt vill ha kvar masktvång efter corona

NEW: @ipsosmori polling for The Economist shows some Brits support anti-covid restrictions *permanently*, regardless of covid risk. Inc:



- 19% for nighttime curfews

- 26% for closing casinos and clubs

- 35% for travel quarantine

- 40% for maskshttps://t.co/bcYpSbCFNB pic.twitter.com/I7K3fEn2YC

— Matthew Holehouse (@mattholehouse) July 8, 2021